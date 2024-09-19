Kelsea Ballerini’s accessories are o-fish-ally the best.

Ballerini, 31, showed off a funky goldfish purse while posing with boyfriend Chase Stokes at ABC’s Doctor Odyssey premiere in Pacific Palisades, California, on Wednesday, September 18. Ballerini’s purse featured a clear bowl appearing to be filled with water — or most likely resin — and a goldfish floating in the center of it. The bowl was attached to a silver strap, which Ballerini flung over her shoulder while posing. Ballerini further accessorized with gold chunky rings, ruffled heels and a wine red manicure.

Ballerini paired the fun accessory with a shimmery ivory crocodile skin gown featuring a plunging cowl back, a high neck, a sleeveless design and a floor-length skirt equipped with a thigh-high slit.

For glam, the “Sorry Mom” singer donned a full beat including a dewy complexion, soft brown eyeshadow, subtle winged eyeliner, long lashes, rosy cheeks and pink lips. Her blonde hair was styled in a messy-chic updo with her face-framing pieces out.

Stokes, for his part, beamed at his girlfriend in a brown tweed blazer, a black scoop-neck top and straight blue jeans. The Outer Banks star elevated his look with a black leather belt, brown loafers and purple shades complete with clear frames.

During the premiere, eyewitnesses told Us Weekly that Stokes was holding Ballerina’s purse for her while she took solo pics.

Ballerini was also seen rubbing Stokes’ shoulder affectionately on and off the carpet. The eyewitness also saw them holding hands and looking at each other lovingly.

This is hardly the first fabulous red carpet appearance Stokes and Ballerini have made.

In May, the duo wowed at the Met Gala in Michael Kors looks. Ballerini’s outfit featured a sheer silhouette that was covered in pink, orange and white flowers. Stokes, meanwhile, went shirtless underneath a sequin blazer, which he paired with matching pants. He elevated his look with layered chains and cross necklaces and a wet hair coiffure.

Inside the gala, Chase was seen carrying the train of Ballerini’s dress for her. The couple also posed together while gazing into each other’s eyes.