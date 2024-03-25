Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kelsey Anderson isn’t afraid to stand out.

The Bachelor finalist, who’s been competing for Joey Graziadei‘s heart on season 28 of the reality dating show, made a strong case for neons as she stepped out for a day of fun with friends.

The New Orleans native, better known as Kelsey A., attended a free concert series on Wednesday, March 20, in her hometown. She wore a sleeveless turtleneck sweater and brown suede loafers, letting her bright, lime green trousers steal the show. Want to channel this look? We’ve got you!

Get The Drop Sullivan Silky Stretch Trouser for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

Could these pants be any more perfect for recreating the TV personality’s look? We love them because they’re a bold, fluorescent green, but you wouldn’t for a second think they were clubwear. They’re straight-up sophisticated, from the silky fabric to the wide-leg silhouette!

These high-rise trousers impressed Us all the more by having a posh, pleated look in front while secretly adding on an elastic band in the back of the waist. Game-changer! We also knew to expect an inclusive size range from The Drop; this pair comes in sizes XXS-5X.

Looking for a slightly different shade of green? A different cut or fabric? We get preferences — which is why we picked out seven other similar pairs for you to check out below. All on Amazon!

