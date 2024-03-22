After showing Joey Graziadei around her hometown of New Orleans on The Bachelor, Kelsey Anderson enjoyed a more casual outing in Louisiana.

Kelsey, 28, attended Wednesdays at the Square, a local New Orleans concert series, with friends on Wednesday, March 20. She stepped out in style in a pair of lime green trousers, which she paired with a cream sleeveless turtleneck sweater and brown suede loafers. In addition to accessorizing with a sweater draped over her shoulders, the TV personality carried a black shoulder bag and donned several pieces of gold jewelry.

Kelsey seemingly hit up the outdoor venue after a day of work as a project assistant, as she was photographed wearing what looks like a work ID on her belt loop.

The next day, she attended a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization HandsOn New Orleans, which helps fund volunteer programs around the city, on Thursday, March 21. She shared a photo of herself holding a glass of wine at the wine-tasting event via her Instagram Story.

Related: Meet the Women Competing for Joey Graziadei's Heart on 'Bachelor' Season 28 Joey Graziadei is gearing up for his journey to find love. A month before the tennis player’s season of The Bachelor is set to premiere, ABC released a full list of the women who will be competing for Joey’s heart. Joey was named the Bachelor after he finished as the runner-up on Charity Lawson’s season […]

In another Thursday Instagram Story, Kelsey showed more love for New Orleans by posting a flyer for the city’s upcoming Holi celebration. “Indian culture is seriously so beautiful!” she wrote alongside information for the event. “You can sign up to volunteer or just go celebrate Indian culture in the quarter this Saturday 😚.”

Fans got a glimpse into Kelsey’s Louisiana life during her Bachelor hometown date on March 4. After biking around the city and enjoying beignets with Joey, she introduced him to her dad, Mark, her brother Matthew, and her sister, Taylor. Kelsey’s mother, Denise, died of breast cancer in 2018. (Two of Kelsey’s siblings, brother Pascal and sister Jordan, were not present at the hometown date.)

Kelsey, who grew up on a U.S. military base in Germany before relocating to New Orleans, was the only one of Joey’s final four who did not confess she was falling for him during the episode. However, the pair’s date went off without a hitch as Joey won over the approval of Kelsey’s dad.

“I feel very, very happy, and it was wonderful to see Kelsey and to see Joey and the connection they have,” Mark shared in a confessional. “I understand there’s still the other women, but I think Joey will take care of Kelsey. I do hope she’s engaged when she comes home.”

Related: Celebrities Who Love 'The Bachelor' Stars really are just like Us — they, too, can’t get enough of the Bachelor franchise! Over the years, many celebrities have shared their obsession with the show. In 2016, Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg shared his passion for the show, penning more than 1,000 words for Chicago Splash about his obsession. “How I lost […]

Kelsey eventually dropped the L-word during her and Joey’s fantasy suite date in Mexico the following week, after which he reciprocated the same feelings. “We both agree [that] when she was falling in Montreal, I was falling too,” Joey exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month of their love confessions. “I never said it to her because I wanted to be intentional with my words.”

However, Kelsey’s conversation with The Golden Bachelor runner-up Leslie Fhima in Mexico left her questioning her confidence in her connection with Joey. She threw the Bachelor for a loop by leaving him a note that read, “We need to talk.”

Kelsey explained her feelings during a clip shown during Monday, Mach 18’s Women Tell All episode. She began the conversation by recalling how she and Joey made a pact to always be open about their feelings, adding, “I just really wanted to verbalize that it’s hard not seeing you and the days in between are always so hard. All these feelings of, like, missing [you] and wondering. … I just want to tell you how much I miss you when you aren’t there.”

Although the chat left Joey “confused,” he ultimately chose Kelsey as one of his final two contestants along with Daisy Kent, leaving contestant Rachel Nance to be sent home.

The Bachelor season 28 finale airs on ABC Monday at 8 p.m. ET.