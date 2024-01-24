After losing the massive 4-carat diamond stone in her engagement ring at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, Keltie Knight is suffering yet another jewelry-related loss.

The 41-year-old E! News correspondent took to her Instagram stories on Monday, January 22, to reveal that one of the diamonds in her wedding band has now fallen out too.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to let you know I looked down at my five-year wedding band, like the anniversary band that Chris gave me,” Keltie told her followers in a since-expired Instagram Story post. She has been married to her husband Chris Knight since 2013.

“[Chris] does buy me a lot of diamonds, and [I] realize that we’ve lost yet another diamond. That stone [is] missing right now in there,” she said, holding up the ring with the now missing diamond.

The unfortunate jewelry mishap occurred just two weeks after Keltie lost her massive 4-carat engagement ring stone on the Golden Globes red carpet. As soon as she noticed it missing, Keltie crawled on all fours to search for the missing rock. She also took to Instagram to ask the public for help in finding it.

“If you’re a celebrity and you see a 4-carat diamond on the red carpet, please return it to Keltie Knight at E!,” Keltie said in a video posted to her Instagram that same night. “Cause it’s gone and, um… it’s real.”

She captioned the post: “MISSING DIAMOND @ #goldenglobes 💎💎💎💎.”

Although the diamonds in Keltie’s wedding and engagement rings are proving to be unstable, her marriage with music executive Chris appears to be stronger than ever.

In December 2019, after a difficult year in which the couple weathered a miscarriage, a sick parent, and living in separate cities due to their careers, they renewed their vows in front of family and friends on the island of Mahe in Seychelles, Africa.