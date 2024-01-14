Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have always led rather similar lives, but now they are comparing just how similar — or different — they really are when it comes to their accessories.

In a series of snaps posted via Instagram Story, Kylie, 26, compared her personal items to her 28-year-old sister’s.

In the first pic shared on Saturday, January 13, the sister duo posed close to the camera for a sweet selfie with the caption, “Ky vs Kenny.” The next slide showed a pink leather woven handbag placed on a table next to a camel suede woven bagel, labeled “Ky” and “Kenny” respectively.

A pair of water bottles were laid out next, with Kendall having a yellow one with a black top and the words “Chris Stapleton 1978” emblazoned on the front. The other bottle belonged to Kylie and was covered with pink and silver rhinestones and a coordinated pink lid.

The next snap showed two pairs of nearly identical black retro oval sunglasses. The words “Kenny” were written below the left pair, which was slightly larger, with “Ky” claiming the right side.

The twosome then compared their jewelry stacks next, with both accessorizing with gold watches. Kendall’s pile included silver and gold bracelets, earrings and rings, while the Kylie side had silver rings and earrings.

In the final photo, Kendall and Kylie compared their strikingly similar faux alligator skin wallets, with “Kenny” rocking a patent brown shade and “Ky” using a black version.

Kylie also shared the snaps of their purses to her Instagram on Saturday, alongside a few pics of her donning a cropped black long-sleeved shirt and high-waisted black skirt with a slit and matching boots. “Was a cute day,” she wrote.

In an earlier post to Instagram, Kylie also shared two selfies with Kendall, writing, “These are our years.” The caption referenced her iconic line on The Kardashians, where she and Kendall sit next to each other in a confessional.

“These are our years, Kendall,” Kylie said, while Kendall confirmed, “They are our years.”

“I’m 25, you’re like 30,” Kylie continued, as Kendall interjected, “Kylie! That is so rude. I’m 27. I have two more good years in me.”

“You’re basically 30,” Kylie replied. “So when I turn 27, you can call me 30, too. But you’ll be 40 by that time.”

The series of posts come just days after Kylie made headlines when she attended the Golden Globes last week to support her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. (The actor, 28, was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his titular role in Wonka.)

“They only had eyes for each other and it was clear they were totally into one another,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after the show, adding that Kylie and Chalamet “couldn’t keep their hands off each other.”

While the pair did not make their red carpet debut at the Beverly Hills event, the insider noted that the twosome “barely left each other’s sides” once they were inside the venue. The eyewitness added that “Kylie didn’t really leave the table” and Chalamet “stayed right next to her throughout most of the evening.”

“They shared a few kisses and it was obvious they had amazing chemistry,” the source said. “They didn’t stop flirting the entire night.”