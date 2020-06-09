Kendall Jenner is speaking out after allegations that she Photoshopped an image of herself to make it appear as though she was holding a Black Lives Matter poster.

The image went viral when tech influencer Andru Edwards tweeted the pic on Friday, June 5, captioning it, “What’s missing from @KendallJenner’s shadow?”

In the picture, the 24-year-old supermodel wears a face mask, a sheer black tank top and matching pants with white sneakers. She’s also holding up a poster that reads “Black Lives Matter.”

But if you look closely at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s photo, the poster doesn’t cast a shadow. That’s because the pic may have been Photoshopped to include both the poster and the mask. Edwards insinuated that Jenner was responsible for the problematic editing fail.

“This is photoshopped by someone,” Jenner tweeted on Saturday, June 6. “I DID NOT post this.”

The photo appears to be a screenshot taken from a Facebook page named “20K.” In the accompanying caption, the original poster wrote, “Kendall Jenner. #BlackLivesMatter.”

The savvy people of the Internet were quick to do some sleuthing. “Obviously, the pic isn’t legit,” one Twitter user wrote. “And I don’t think it’s something she has posted anywhere. Can’t find it on IG, FB or anywhere else. Looks like someone is trying to get her some heat…”

Another tweeted, “It takes 2 seconds to do a google search but you’d rather drag a celeb to get likes instead.” The social media user also shared the original photo of Jenner, which was originally shared in November of 2019 while celebrating her 24th birthday.

After Jenner denied the Photoshopping allegations, Edwards took to Twitter on Sunday, June 7 with a follow-up statement … and a proposition. “Oh boy. When @KendallJenner quote tweets you, the DMs get flooded with an angry mob! Kendall, come on the podcast and let’s talk it out!”

