For those of Us who are getting our fitness on in pursuit of our best summer bods, and even those of us who aren’t (hey, it doesn’t have to be a priority), athleisure has been the best thing to happen sliced bread. It’s chic and it has no carbs. But in all seriousness, a pair of black leggings and a simple cropped tee can get a little dry, which is why we love Kendall Jenner for keeping us inspired in her fitness apparel glory.

The supermodel was spotted in L.A. on Tuesday, April 10, rocking the athleisure basics: black leggings and a white tee. But the way she accessorized her outfit staples? It changed her look completely. Given that she is a brand ambassador, it comes as no surprise that KJ was rocking the Adidas women’s tennis Barricade 2018 shoes — they have an edgy cut design and are orange and white, creating the perfect punctuation of her look.

Also in tow: an orange and white Adidas tracksuit jacket. Jenner was an early member of #tracksuit nation, but her styling of the jacket alone proves that the tracksuit works just as well broken apart as it does together (she’s been spotted wearing track pants sans zip up, too). And to add instant cool factor, the leggy lady added a silver Heron Preston mini backpack that, surprise, surprise, had an orange strap.

The key here: most of Kendall’s accessories are color-coordinated, but they aren’t too matchy-matchy. This creates a lot of visual interest and keeps the look exciting without seeming overly styled. The elegance lies in the simplicity.

For the finishing touch, the reality T.V. star threw her raven strands into boxer braids and donned a pair of small-frame Roberi and Fraud Frances sunglasses for a touch of sophistication. Et voila! A not-so-basic athleisure look.

