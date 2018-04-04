Like Carrie Bradshaw before her, Kendall Jenner is finding creative ways to wear lingerie in public. Casual. Think bustier. In Paris, of course.

After a whirlwind trip to Shanghai over the weekend, Jenner turned up on the streets of Paris on Tuesday, April 3, wearing a quirky weather-appropriate outfit that was one part Miranda Hobbs, one part Carrie Bradshaw — and every part chic.

Let’s start with the foundation of her look, shall we? A lime green Off_White tee-shirt paired with Yeezy Season 5 straight black jeans. Simple enough. Sleek and sporty a la our favorite lawyer from the iconic T.V. series. And now for the Bradshaw touch: a waist-cinching zip-up corset that cut off at the bust. Woulda been racy, but due to styling expertise, it’s just chic. Of course, no Carrie-style look would be complete without a baguette bag, which the supermodel carried slung on her wrist.

This isn’t the first time that Kendall has taken bits and pieces of Carrie and Miranda’s style. A few months back she rocked a Galliano newspaper print t-shirt with relaxed denim and Adidas kicks to sit courtside and watch Blake Griffin Play.

Corsets and bustiers in general seem to be having a moment. Bella Hadid rocked a similar (albeit sexier) Vivienne Westwood silhouette at the beginning of Fashion Month in NYC in an homage to the OG Supermodels of the ‘90s (or very Samantha Jones, depending on how you look at it). Both ways are fabulous — but it’s up to you to decide which fashion icon is going to inspire your look.

