OMG! Kendall and Kylie Jenner Have 16 Shots in ‘Get Ready With Me’ Video

Bible, this is the funniest video we’ve ever seen! Kylie Jenner teamed up with sister Kendall Jenner to film an absolutely hysterical drunk rendition of ‘Get Ready With Me’ using Kylie Cosmetics. The video was posted to Kylie’s Youtube page on March 17 and let’s just say it involved a heck of a lot of tequila, a bit of tears and some very questionable makeup choices.

The video has a sentimental start as the sisters ease in with a few shots of 818 tequila, courtesy of Kendall’s new brand. Before the tipsiness hits, the 25-year-old model takes minute to reflect on her struggle with acne.

“I remember the summer before 9th grade is when my acne went crazy. I was like, ‘F—k I’m going into high school and this one guy’s really hot and I’m going to ruin all my chances,’” Kendall recalls in the video.

Spoiler alert: It did not ruin her chances — they ended up dating. But we digress.

“Point of the story is I would have so much acne and I would try and do my makeup even though I knew nothing about makeup. I remember every morning we would show up to school, we’d walk up the stairs and I’d look at you and be like, ‘Can you see my acne?’ Clearly you could see my acne. It’s bumps on your face, but every day you would say, ‘No, you look beautiful,’” Kendall says to a very teary-eyed Kylie.

After the tears are wiped away and a total of 5 shots each of tequila are down, things start to take a bit of a chaotic turn for the sisters. Visibly feeling the effect of their Repasado, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars use the Kendall Palette to create their very colorful face beats.

Kylie, the beauty guru she is, gives Kendall and ultimatum: yellow or purple eyeshadow.

As Kendall gets to work on her purple smoky eye and Kylie is blending away with a yellow shade, happy tears start rolling once again as the sisters are clearly not on their A-game in the makeup department. Coloring outside the lines would be a gross understatement.

Fast forward through a few more drinks and Kendall and Kylie have both consumed a grand total of 8 shots each. As you can image, things get interesting.

The Kylie Skin founder says to her older sister, “Finish off my gloss, do whatever you want.” What Kendall wants, happens to be some blue eyeshadow — and Kylie is here for it! “I love that you’re using blue shadow for my lips. Super creative,” she quips.

Kendall didn’t necessarily want the “creativity” to be reciprocated. When Kylie tried to do her makeup, the model’s “destructive” side came out. She punched through some paper walls and ran around Kylie HQ a bit, but eventually took her seat in the glam chair.

Kylie took the same kind of creative liberty and added some purple eyeshadow onto the apples of Kendall’s cheeks. “I’ll put some on your nose too so it looks like you’re in the sun,” she laughs.

Obviously no good beauty look is complete with some setting spray.

Unfortunately, when you’re 8 shots deep precision isn’t really of the essence and Kendall ended up with a bit of fixing spray in her mouth. “It’s burning, I swallowed it,” she says in the video.

In the end, the Jenner sisters had a good ole time, but it’s probably best to leave the glam to the girls’ makeup artists Ariel Tejada and Mary Phillips when tequila is involved.