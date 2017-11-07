Sneak peek. Check out my latest behind the scenes pic from my shoot with @Neutrogena. On Saturday, I had a fun time playing with some of our new #HydroBoost Makeup, launching in 2018. Stay tuned! #ProudCreativeConsultant A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Nov 6, 2017 at 11:57am PST

Kerry Washington has Us seriously excited for 2018! The Neutrogena Creative Consultant teased what the brand has on tap in the new year: more Hydro Boost Beauty Products.

We’ll catch you up: A few years ago, Neutrogena launched a wildly popular Hydro Boost Water Gel (which just so happens to still be in Washington’s routine) and then this year, the Hydro Boost Line expanded into makeup products with lip shine, concealer and a lengthening and volumizing mascara. So imagine the thrill upon stumbling on Washington’s Instagram post in which she shared that she has been hard at work with the beauty brand to expand the assortment next year.

Here’s what we know: the launch will include a plumping mascara, a brow pencil and Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine Extensions. The Hydro Boost Mascara ($9.99) is packed with lash-conditioning ingredients such as vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and keratin to keep lashes healthy, glossy and full without smudging and clumping. Score! As for the Nourishing Brow Pencil ($8.49) — it’s going to be a 2-in-1 that defines and shapes brows with a natural looking matte finish and will include spoolie for blending!

And the most exciting part of the launch in our book? The lippies. Hitting the shelves next year will be an additional 6 shades of the epic Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine: True Nude, Almond Nude, Ballet Pink, Pink Mocha and Soft Mulberry. We’re told that Bright Poppy is Washington’s favorite.

If this exciting news couldn’t get any better, we’re reminded that Washington knows how to make a killer (and versatile) beauty product. For example, Nicole Kidman rocked the same sumptuous wine lipstick, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Velvet Wine, to the Emmy’s that Washington wore while doing the rounds promoting Scandal — and it looked stunning on both of them!

See? We told you, 2018 is going to be gorgeous.

