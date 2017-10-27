From friendship bobs to lobs, here at Stylish we love cute short haircuts. So when Kerry Washington stepped out last night to the 2017 FGI Night of Stars Modern Voices Gala in a full-on blunt bob with blunt bangs to match? We fully swooned!

The fabulous new look was created by celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, who blessed Us all with the step-by-step breakdown on her Instagram account. In the post, the pro explains that she wanted to give Washington a trim as soon as she saw the futuristic Mugler frock she was going to wear. And while we can confirm that the look was created in part with extensions, what we don’t yet know is exactly how much of her look was faux in the end.

What the hair guru did spill was that before chopping inches from the Scandal star’s locks, Sturdivant-Drew added some wefts of TSD Hair Extensions (straight) to Washington’s mane. Then she started to cut her hair at the nape of Washington’s neck and worked her way to the sides to give the cut its sharp bluntness.

Next: Takisha chopped the front into bangs. To finish off the look, Takisha took a flat iron and smoothed out the actress’ hair into a “sleek, chic bob,” before clipping in two colored pieces to each side of her hair to “add dimension.”

The finishing touch? A light dusting of hairspray to keep everything in place.

While we love this look, we can’t help but wonder if it’s sticking around. Did the stylist actually cut Washington’s real hair or was the whole look faux? So far, we haven’t received word from Takisha, but regardless, the style is gorgeous on the Scandal star.

