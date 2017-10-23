Technicolor dream! It was a major slay on the red carpet this weekend for style star Kerry Washington. The Scandal actress stepped out at the GLSEN Respect Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 21 in a technicolor Cavalli suit that couldn’t have been more appropriate (rainbows, duh) or chic.

Washington’s Roberti Cavalli blazer and matching pants were embellished with a colorful — and literal — floral bouquet that included bright pink, white, purple, yellow and soft blue flowers, and practically every other color in between. A deep-v neckline added subtle sex appeal, but because the actress’s outfit was so bright, she kept the rest of her accessories to a minimum and simply added a red satin minaudière from The Row and a dainty Movado watch. While a red clutch might seem loud in any other circumstance, the red echoed the floral pattern in the actress’ suit, so in this case, it functioned almost as a neutral. Chic no matter how you slice it!

What makeup works with an eccentric rainbow suit? A killer emerald winged eye, that’s how. Washington kept the rest of her makeup relatively natural, but her eye makeup was next level. Not only did the deep emerald swatch of color dramatically painted across her lids make her brown eyes pop, but the hue added a gorgeous contrast to the bright colors in Washington’s ensemble — but without creating a clashing look.

Washington has been all about the florals in recent weeks. Just a few weeks ago the Neutrogena brand ambassador made the rounds during press appearances wearing not one, but two elegant floral ensembles. Florals for fall? Washington is into it and Stylish is too.

