Glowing skin is always in, and Kerry Washington proved as much at the 49th NAACP Image Awards, which were held in Pasadena, California, on Monday, January 15, 2018. Nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role as the fearless fixer Olivia Pope in Scandal and Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her turn as smarty pants Natalie Certain in Cars 3, Washington arrived at the awards show in a stunning black satin Michael Kors Collection gown that she paired with a radiant natural hair and makeup look.

The Neutrogena ambassador’s glam squad for the evening included makeup artist Carola Gonzalez, who set out to brighten up Washington’s monochromatic spaghetti-strap ball gown with clean skin and a sheered out hint of color on the lips.

To create Washington’s lit-from-within glow, Gonzalez focused on prepping the skin with a healthy dose of hydration. She applied the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel, which is packed with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and olive extract, to plump skin and increase moisture, before perfecting her complexion with the brand’s Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer in Deep and Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint in Cocoa.

To ensure a seamless finish, Gonzalez recommends buffing the Hydrating Tint into the skin with a “round brush in circular motion for a smoother and more natural application.” She then completed the look with a soft but “spicy” orange lip in the form of the new Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Bright Poppy, applied with a light touch.

Washington’s hair had an equally natural-yet-elegant look, thanks to hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant Drew’s voluminous textured ponytail that complemented the actress’ dramatic gown.

Sturdivant Drew says this kind of ponytail works best with naturally wavy or curly hair, and to achieve the smoothness at the crown, she suggests pre-treating hair with the Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask before blow-drying.

It was a simple look overall, but one that is ethereal and gorgeous — a total winner in our book!

