Khloe Kardashian Has Us Shook Over Her Bust-Baring Cutout Dress

Khloé Kardashian is nearly baring all in the name of fashion.

Kardashian, 39, showed off her latest look via Instagram on Thursday, December 14. In the clip, she donned a black bodycon dress featuring a funky cutout that outlined her bust and abs. She paired the look with long chrome nails and a full face of glam.

Her makeup featured filled-in eyebrows, blushed cheeks, brown eyeshadow shades blended into her crease, black eyeliner, long lashes and pink lips. Kardashian topped the look off with her blonde locks parted down the middle and styled in loose waves down to her waist.

“It’s iconic,” she mouthed to the camera while using a popular TikTok sound. “And I love doing iconic s–t.”

In the background of the video, her glam team touched up her hair and makeup.

Kardashian’s celebrity friends were quick to praise her comments section.

“Shiiiiit 🔥” Malika Haqq wrote, while James Charles added “Sooo beautiful.” Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson hyped Kardashian up by adding more fire emojis.

This is hardly the first time Kardashian has shown off an ultra-glam moment via social media.

Last month, she gazed into the camera while donning flawless makeup featuring rosy eyeshadow, a glittery shade on her lid, orange shadow blended to her brow bone, wispy lashes, a highlighted nose, contoured cheeks and glossy lips.

She paired the fabulous look with a sparkly top from sister Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line Skims and a diamond necklace. Her platinum tresses were blown out and curled at the ends.

When she’s not rocking Skims, Khloé often rocks pieces from her own fashion brand own, named Good American, which offers denim to fit all bodies, dresses, jackets, trousers, tees and more. She co-founded the brand in 2016 with Emma Grede, who also is a partner of Skims and co-founder of Safely, Kris Jenner’s cleaning brand.

Khloé recently modeled for Good American in October while advertising the company’s new crystal collection.

In the photos, she posed in a hot pink catsuit featuring a scoop neckline and bootcut pants. She later went pantsless while donning a silky black blouse with rhinestone details. Khloé squatted on the ground in sheer tights and heels while staring into the camera.

Elsewhere in the photoshoot, Khloé showed off her figure in a glittery long sleeve top and matching pants.

She wore her long strands down to her back and sported smokey eyeshadow.