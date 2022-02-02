A finger fiasco. Khloé Kardashian issued a pretty epic clap back after trolls starting criticizing her hands.

Long story short, the 37-year-old reality star has been called out — on repeat no less — for her long fingers. When she shared a picture from her Good American campaign to Instagram in which her hands were completely hidden, people pointed out that pose may have been on purpose.

“Oh lord, she’s hiding her hands,” one of the fashion designer’s followers commented. It didn’t take long for Kardashian to defend herself. She quickly responded: “Lol never. My hands are beautiful baby.”

Once the mom of one entered the chat, fans rallied behind her in an instant. “PERIOD LET THEM KNOW SIS,” a user commented, while another said, “@khloekardashian please don’t let the rude comments bother you! You are beautiful!!” Someone else chimed in: “Amazes me people find anything to pick you apart! Flaunt those hands! The world is cruel!”

Earlier this week, Kardashian had to deal with criticism about her hands after sharing a series of images in which the skin on her face was noticeably darker than the color of her hands.

The Revenge Body host looked stunning in the images, but it didn’t stop people from trolling her about the makeup mishap. “Those hands need some tan gurl,” a user wrote, while someone else said, “Hands so dang pale.”

Others commented that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had “Lord Voldemort” hands or fingers that resembled a chicken foot.

While Kardashian didn’t respond to the cruel comments, she did make her feelings known back in February 2021. After sharing Good American campaign photos that were shot with a fish eye lens, her comments section was flooded with people calling out her extra long looking fingers, legs and feet.

In response, the star took to Twitter to shut down any and all speculation. “I can’t believe I’m even tweeting this LOL my hands are normal sized hands and are still in tact. Nope I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it’s not a ‘photoshop fail.’ Have a great day,” she wrote at the time. “I absolutely love how my GA campaign turned out! … Hope the ‘concern and confusion’ is now put to rest and we can just enjoy the photos LOL this really made me laugh today. Thanks for the giggle. No lie.”