Khloé Kardashian’s camel toe, which she affectionately called Camille, is no more.

Khloé, 39, revealed during the Thursday, May 30, episode of The Kardashians that Camille “disappeared” after she lost weight.

“I tend to have a larger puss. Like, when I’m fat, it gets fatter. ‘Cause when I was fat, I had Camille. Now that I’ve been skinnier, Camille disappeared,” Khloé explained to little sister Kylie Jenner.

Khloé has long been open about Camille, previously explaining that she decided to name her nether region in an attempt to take her “power back” amid negativity. “I took my power back and named her Camille the Camel for the world to know because no one is going to f–k with me and embarrass me about something I can’t f–king control,” Khloe shared during a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians.

She echoed similar sentiments in a 2013 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, telling Kourtney Kardashian, “I always have camel toe. It is what it is — I can’t control it.”

In the years that followed, Khloé continued to embrace Camille and even called out Kim Kardashian’s Skims for not accommodating her lady parts.

“I have a bone to pick with you,” Khloé told Kim as they were sitting down for lunch with Kourtney, 45, during an April 2022 episode of The Kardashians. “Just about Skims … so you know you guys make fun of me for having a bigger vagina than most? The bodysuit, it’s like, the one [where] there’s ruching. I’m wearing it right now, and it’s amazing — but it’s a sliver. Is it supposed to just cover my clit?” Khloe continued.

She added: “The vagina needs a little more fabric … just a little wider.” Kourtney backed up Khloe’s grumble, sharing in a confessional interview: “You don’t want your vagina hanging out of the sides of the Skims.”

A few months after the episode aired, Kim, 43, revealed she had adjusted certain Skims products following Khloe’s complaints.

“Khloé you would be so proud. I’m in a full Skims shapewear meeting, and guys, we’re making the vagina part in the bodysuit thicker, well, wider, and we’re changing a few [other] things,” Kim said in a video shared via Instagram in June 2022. She further elaborated on the change, writing over the post: “@KhloéKardashian it’s your lucky day!! I’m in a @Skims design meeting and we’re going to widen the shapewear bodysuit Vagina area just for YOU #TheKhloeKut.”