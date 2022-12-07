Yikes! Khloé Kardashian suffered a wardrobe malfunction and a bit of a hair blunder during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, December 6.

The TV personality, 38, and her mom, Kris Jenner, made an appearance at the Santa Monica, California, ceremony to accept the Reality Show of 2022 award for Hulu’s The Kardashians. Khloé also took home the Reality TV Star of 2022 honor for her role in the hit series.

While Khloé was “grateful” for the victory, she revealed that she was dealing with a faulty “zipper” on her Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit while onstage. The all-black number featured a deconstructed blazer at the bodice and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

“You guys, we just won People’s Choice and I’m so grateful, but, OK, my outfit broke!” the Good American founder said in a video shared via her Instagram Story following the event. “My outfit — the whole zipper popped open.”

As viewers recall, Jenner initially received the awards solo as Khloé was MIA. The Revenge Body alum explained her brief absence was because she was in the bathroom. “I am sewn into my outfit. I had to pee, so we had to cut the stitching out and sew me back in,” she said via her Instagram Story.

Khloé went on to address her tresses. “My hair — here, right here — is a disaster,” she said of her voluminous combover. “But that’s OK. Champagne problems! I’m so f–king happy that I won People’s Choice for the fifth year in a row and that The Kardashians won as well!”

In a follow-up video, Khloé showed off what her bouncy mane was supposed to look like. “You guys, my hair looks really good now. I’m telling you. I don’t know what happened onstage. My hair was f–ked up and then my mom was being called onstage, so I had to run over there and save her, and I looked like a freak … but you know what, I’m so grateful I won. I love you guys.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author previously expressed her excitement over the award in October.

“I cannot believe I am nominated again for the Reality Star of 2022 at the People’s Choice Awards!” she tweeted. “You truly have no idea how much this means to me. This nomination and award always mean the most because the winners are chosen by you!”

Season 2 of The Kardashians saw Khloé move on from Tristan Thompson after news broke that the NBA star, 31, fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols. The businesswoman also revealed that she and her ex were expecting their second child together via surrogate. Us Weekly confirmed that the former couple, who also share daughter True, 4, welcomed a son in July.