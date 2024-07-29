Kim Kardashian is always ready to serve looks.

The Skims founder pulled out all the stops in a floor-length gold gown on Sunday, July 28, as she attended nephew Tatum’s 2nd birthday — much to sister Khloé Kardashian’s amusement.

“Wowie! The Golden Globe is here, ladies and gentlemen!” Khloé, 40, says while enthusiastically announcing Kim’s arrival at the children’s party in a video shared via Instagram Stories. In the clip, Kim looks glamorous in a gold dress, which she paired with a matching gold purse. Her daughter Chicago, 6, can be seen by her side.

Kim, 43, laughs as she tells Khloé that she tried to ask her whether she should wear something “fancy” or “workout clothes,” but Khloé responds, “No, you are the party — I love this!”

Per her Instagram Stories, Khloé kept her own look rather casual, wearing a white eyelet mini dress and matching white sneakers.

Khloé threw Tatum a dinosaur-themed birthday party for his 2nd birthday, spoiling her son and guests with a painting station, dinosaur-shaped cookies and fruit, and a three-tier birthday cake.

The Good American cofounder, who shares Tatum and daughter True, 6, with her ex Tristan Thompson, documented the happy occasion via Instagram Stories. Other guests included her mom, Kris Jenner, and her good friend Khadijah Haqq, per her Stories.

On Sunday, Khloé posted a heartfelt tribute to Tatum via Instagram to mark his birthday.

“How are you two years old already?!” the reality TV personality captioned a series of photos of her son.

“The expression, ‘the days are long, but the years are short’ could not be any truer. I feel like we have had a lifetime together yet You are only two years old,” Khloé continued. “I know we were destined to be together. I know we have had many moments together before we ever met. The comfort I find in your eyes confirms we’ve known one another before.”

Khloé went on to write, “My precious son, I know you were mine in another lifetime. I know this because of the way you look at me. The way we giggle when we stare at one another. The bond you have with your sister. The relationships you have with everyone in our family that was here before you. It’s as if You knew us all before. The insight you already have. The knowledge you possess. The way you know how to love. The way you communicate!! And you are only two years [old].”