Khloé Kardashian has a little fashionista on her hands.

Kardashian, 39, showed off daughter True’s impressive style sense while giving fans a look at her family-filled trip to Deer Valley, Utah, via an Instagram carousel on Tuesday, January 2.

Kardashian kicked off the slideshow with a photo of herself, True, 5, and Tatum, 17 months, bundled up in their best winter gear. While Kardashian and Tatum coordinated in black fur coats, black pants and dark beanies, True gave off main character energy in pink.

The little one was dressed in a knee-length, bubblegum-pink fur coat paired with a sparkly two-piece and fuchsia rain boots by Crocs. True completed her look with a sleek top knot accessorized with adorable hair clips.

Related: True Thompson’s Photo Album: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Daughter’s ... Khloé Kardashian has been a doting mommy ever since her first baby with Tristan Thompson, daughter True, arrived in April 2018. True’s unique name was inspired by Kris Jenner’s grandfather and father. “I sometimes, still can’t believe I’m a mommy!!! True is the sweetest ever. I got my bestie for life! Thank you Jesus for […]

“Deer Valley NYE 2023! Hello 2024!! Happy, healthy, blessed and magical love wishes,” Kardashian captioned the social media post, which also featured other photos with her kids as well as snaps of True with Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope, 11. Khloé also enjoyed the snowy trip with sister Kim Kardashian, who posted her own set of snaps that showed son Saint, 8, and daughter Chicago, 5, snowboarding.

The family’s Utah vacation isn’t the first time True proved to be a little style star.

At the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party last month, True looked as cute as ever in a crystal-covered balloon dress with white lace-up boots. She wore her curly brunette mane in a dainty half-up half-down ‘do. Khloé, meanwhile, showed off her curves in a fitted Galia Lahav gown as Tatum looked dapper in a little white suit.

Related: Khloe Kardashian’s Best Quotes About Raising Her Daughter True: ‘My BFF 4 Life’ So in love! Khloe Kardashian welcomed her daughter, True, in April 2018 with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and the reality star has been gushing about her baby girl ever since. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened up about her dreams of motherhood long before her newborn arrived. “I’m a really fun aunt, […]

Khloé shares True and Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson. The former couple welcomed Tatum via surrogate in July 2022. In celebration of Tatum’s first birthday last year, Khloé gushed over her son, sharing via Instagram, “I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son.”