Khloé Kardashian debuted a sexy blonde bob late last month, and she’s been serving short hair styling inspiration ever since. While hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons actually gave the reality star her chop, it was celeb hair guru Justine Marjan who provided the inspiration after creating a faux lob for the new mom using hair extensions. Marjan has been helping Kardashian style her cropped ‘do ever since and dreamed up the super sexy waves she sported at her sister Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash last week.

As it turns out, the tousled bends are actually pretty simple to recreate whether you are #blessed with a glam squad or not. Marjan shared a how-to guide in her Instagram Story breaking down the look, and it requires just four steps.

To start, Marjan prepped the Good American founder’s damp locks with the TRESemme Repair & Protect 7 Pre-Styling Spray and the Ouai Wave Spray and blew it dry using her hands (not a brush!) for maximum texture.

Once the strands were rough dried, it was time to add some wave. Marjan created “random” bends and bevels throughout the mane with the ghd Gold Styler. A combo of the texturizing TRESemme Micro Mist Hairspray and Bumble and Bumble Dryspun Finish Spray added hold, while scrunching the R+Co Pomade Mousse into the tresses further defined the waves.

Last but not least, Marjan elevated what was otherwise a fairly standard wavy bob by flipping Kardashian’s mane from side to side before tucking it behind one ear and finishing it off with a coating of the Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray. Et voilà, a super sexy — and straightforward! — take on bedhead bends.

