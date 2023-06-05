Candid conversations. Kim Cattrall is getting real about aging.

The 66-year-old actress revealed that she’s fighting growing older in an interview with The Sunday Times published on Sunday, June 4. “I’m in my 60s now, and I’m all about battling aging in every way I can,” she told the newspaper.

Cattrall continued: “There are so many other alternatives now, treatments that stimulate your own body to fight aging. There are fillers, Botox, there’s so many different things that you can investigate and try and see if it’s for you.”

The U.K. native stressed, however, that it’s important to get good work: “If you have the money and, more importantly, the right surgeon … It can’t be emphasized enough. You want to look like you.”

“It’s not just a vanity thing,” Cattrall explained. “I play a certain kind of woman who looks a certain kind of way. And professionally, I am looking after myself,” she added, seemingly in reference to her iconic Sex and the City character Samantha Jones.

Cattrall’s stance on plastic surgery comes after she previously admitted that she was against going under the knife.

“I don’t want to look in the mirror and not recognize who’s looking back,” she told the Daily Mail in April 2011. A few years later she echoed similar sentiments, telling DM that she wants to “embrace” aging. “I think a forehead without any lines doesn’t tell me they’ve lived a life.”

Cattrall’s thoughts on cosmetic procedures aren’t the only thing she’s making headlines for.

News broke on Wednesday, May 31, that the Mannequin star is slated to appear in a single scene during the season 2 finale of And Just Like That. Per Variety, Cattrall’s Samantha will have a brief phone conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. The How I Met Your Father star reportedly did not interact with Parker, 58, or showrunner Michael Patrick King when she filmed her appearance.

When AJLT premiered its first season in December 2021, Cattrall’s Samantha was notably absent though her TV besties — Carrie, Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) — all returned. In the debut episode, it is briefly mentioned that Samantha moved to London after growing apart from her pals.

Chatter surrounding Samantha’s return sparkled during the season 1 finale of And Just Like That when she and Carrie agreed to meet up in Paris after Parker’s character had scattered her late husband Big’s ashes in the Seine River. (Big — played by Chris Noth — died of a heart attack in the pilot episode.)

“I’m in Paris. Want to meet for a cocktail?” Carrie texted her old friend. “How’s tomorrow night?” Samantha replied, to which Carrie wrote, “FABULOUS.”

Cattrall’s return follows years of tensions between herself and Parker. She claimed in 2018 that the Hocus Pocus actress was “cruel” to her, an accusation Parker has denied.

“It’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim because I’ve been so careful about not ever wanting to say anything that is unpleasant,” Parker said on the “Awards Chatter” podcast in June 2022. “There has been one person talking. … I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way.”