No drama here! While Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner would seemingly be at odds over their competing beauty businesses (Kardashian oversees KKW Beauty, while Forbes has Jenner on track to become a billionaire with her Kylie Cosmetics empire), the mom of three tells Us Weekly that there is no competition between the two — in fact, they even share strategy.

At the City of Hope Texas Hold ‘Em charity event in L.A. on Sunday, July 29, Kardashian told Us that she and her little sis are incredibly supportive of one another. Because both ladies are HBIC at their respective companies, they are able to decide exactly when new products will debut. That control has ensured they never step on each other’s toes.

“We’re very mindful of what we have coming out at the time,” Kardashian shared. “We don’t really share formulas, but we do share calendars so that we don’t overshadow each other. That’s what’s great about having your own business, there are no rules and you can do whatever you want and how you want it, launching how you want it.”

And launch dates aren’t the only things the ladies clue each other in on. While Kim was quick to point out the brands don’t rely on the same formulas, their online and social media strategies are quite similar, and she loves the fact that she isn’t beholden to the traditional practices of a larger corporation.

“It’s very different sometimes when you work with a bigger company that has a set guideline of how they’re used to doing things,” she told Us. “That’s great, too, but it’s fun that you can do whatever you want.”

The sisters have proven “whatever you want” usually involves creating products based on their own iconic looks. On Friday, July 27, KKW Beauty dropped the “Classic Collection” inspired by Kim’s love of neutral tones. Wearing products from the line (which includes an earthy 10-pan eyeshadow palette, four peachy lipsticks and matching liners) at the event, she said the newness is “very much my signature look — kind of bronzy, kind of neutral brown tones.”

So while Kim is promoting her latest creations and Kylie is busy on Instagram teasing her forthcoming birthday collection (she turns 21 on August 10), we know one thing is certain: whether it’s business or pleasure, family always comes first for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

