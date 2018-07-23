Kim Kardashian is a supportive wife. As we all know, the beauty mogul, who is married to rapper and designer Kanye West, is regularly seen sporting the sleek and athletic designs from her hubbies Yeezy line (famously making clear shoes a thing, as well as bringing back the bike shorts). And now, Kardashian is giving an unexpected look a go: socks with sandals.

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

The OG reality T.V. mega star was spotted in West Hollywood last week wearing head-to-toe Yeezy including a half-zip windbreaker, bike shorts, thick ecru tube socks and a pair of Michelin-Man-esque matching slide sandals. At minimum, this was a daring stylistic choice, if not for the seeming reference to outfits one might wear when they were, say, not leaving the house. In face, the slides even look a bit house slipper-esque. But in typical Kardashian fashion, Kim rocks the look with confidence.

Princess Eugenie Has Perfectly Prim Royal Style — See Her Best Looks

Turns out, hers is a sportier take on a socks with unexpected shoes look championed by both JLo and Rihanna. Back in January, Jennifer Lopez posed for a high-octane Instagram post wearing an ice princess look that was completed with $1,350 Gucci socks with crystal logos on them, paired with a pair of crystal embellished stiletto sandals. And Rihanna? The mogul rocked the same crystal Gucci socks to create a faux sock boot with a pair of heeled mule stilettos, proving you can pair two style staples and reinvent a whole new look.

Taylor Swift Wears Snakeskin Backpack on Second Anniversary of Kim Kardashian Calling Her a Snake, Fans Flip

One thing is clear: socks with perhaps not-so-obvious shoe pairings is a trend that isn’t going away — you can thank celebs for that. But will Kardashian’s Yeezy socks-with-slides vibe stick? Only time will tell, but we’re not stocking up on tube socks just yet.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!