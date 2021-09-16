Only the best the Kardashian-Jenner kids! In Kim Kardashian’s first sit-down interview since wrapping Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Skims founder told Ellen DeGeneres that her son Psalm, 2, is already building his designer wardrobe.

The topic came up on the Thursday, September 16 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show amid the show’s farewell season premiere week. During their conversation, Kardashian and Ellen talked about how the entrepreneur’s four children are all “so different” from one another.

Kardashian says that North, 8, is “a full goth girl,” whereas Saint, 5, is a “video game tech wiz” and Chicago, 3, loves everything girly. When they got to discussing her youngest child, Ellen asked, “Psalm is the one that was wearing the giant chain around his neck?” (This was in reference to a photo of the boy shared on social media).

After the reality star confirmed Ellen’s description accurate, the talk show host turned to the audience to give them context. She said, “He wears this fake giant chain…” before Kardashian interjected and defensively — but playfully — asked, “Wait, did you say fake? It’s not!” The two exchanged laughs before DeGeneres said, “Oh my god, I just assumed because it was so huge. That’s hilarious.”

The KKW Beauty founder has yet to reveal the designer or price behind the statement jewelry, but this isn’t the one and only time Kardashian’s boys have rocked gold bling. Saint’s been spotted wearing a nameplate design and Psalm has been photographed wearing a cross necklace.

Kardashian’s girls are treated to luxury gifts, too. North and Chicago are no strangers to sporting designer bags from the likes of Fendi, Hermès, Dior — and the luxury list goes on.

As it stands, Kardashian doesn’t want any more children. When DeGeneres her if she’s going to “have another baby” or is “done,” the makeup mogul replied, “Yes, yes, [I’m done], I think. … I have a lot of kids. I’m done.”

This remark comes seven months after filing for divorce from estranged husband, Kanye West. Since their split, Kardashian has continued to support him by participating in his Donda listening parties and promoting the album by dressing in all-black at the Met Gala — and beyond.