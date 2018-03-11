Brunettes just have more fun! Kim Kardashian has gone back to the dark side, dying her hair brown just weeks after transforming her bleach-blonde locks with a shade of pink.

The KKW founder, 37, shared a series of selfies on Snapchat on Saturday, March 10, where she debuted the dark shade and quipped, “I’m back.”

The look is more natural than the bubblegum-pink hue she debuted via her social media accounts last month. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that she came up with the idea for a color change after wearing pink wigs during a CR Fashion Book photo shoot last summer. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, used anime character Zero Two as inspiration.

Some fans accused her of wearing a pink wig (as her half-sister Kylie Jenner often does) for shock value, but she insisted in a tweet on February 25, “I don’t really do wigs. It’s real.”

Kardashian rocked the look while visiting Japan on a girl’s trip with her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. In true Kim-style, she didn’t shy away from taking advantage of her location for impromptu photo shoots, including a topless photo she shared of herself eating noodles.

Her husband, rapper Kanye West, must have been a fan of his wife’s candy-colored hue, because he was spotted with pink hair of his own over the weekend.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!