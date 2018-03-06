Kim Kardashian Casually Eats Noodles While Topless in Tokyo

Only Kim Kardashian. The 37-year-old reality star posted a picture of herself eating noodles while topless during her recent trip to Tokyo, Japan.

“🍜 nudels,” Kim captioned the pic of herself snacking on noodles as her new pink hair covered her chest on Tuesday, March 6, on Instagram.

🍜 nudels A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 6, 2018 at 9:31am PST

The KKW Creator has never been afraid to make a statement with her provocative photos. Most recently, she shared a topless mirror photo with her hands over her breasts that she said was taken by her 4-year-old daughter, North. Fans were quick to comment on the Instagram post, disapproving of North’s involvement in the photo shoot.

Speaking of backlash, social media users attacked Khloe Kardashian for traveling to Japan because she is eight months pregnant. Other users shamed Kim for leaving her 6-week-old daughter, Chicago, at home during the getaway. As previously reported, Kim and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed her third child via surrogate on January 15.

While none of the sisters have addressed the criticism, they have all shared photos from their trip.

“we scream for ice cream,” Kourtney Kardashian captioned a picture of herself and Kim at Shibuya’s Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo on Monday, March 5. Kim shared a photo from the same booth writing, “Kourtney & Kim Take Tokyo 🍬🍨🍦🍭.”

we scream for ice cream A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 5, 2018 at 6:26pm PST

“💗 Kyoto Khlo 💗 8 Month Bump 💗,” Khloé captioned a photo showing off her baby bump in Kyoto, Japan, on Saturday, March 3. Us exclusively confirmed in September that the Good American designer is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Khloe revealed she is pregnant with a girl on the March 4 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

