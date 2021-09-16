Kim Kardashian Offers New Explanation for Met Gala Outfit

The Met Gala has come and gone, but Kim Kardashian’s out-there ensemble remains a hot topic of conversation. In the rare case that you missed the unforgettable red carpet moment, the Skims founder arrived at the event on Monday, September 13, in a black Balenciaga bodysuit that covered her entirely from head-to-toe— yes, including her face.

The polarizing fashion choice was seemingly inspired by estranged husband Kanye West’s upcoming album, Donda. Kardashian has continued to support him amid their divorce by attending listening parties and other outings dressed in — you guessed it! — similar all-black outfits.

Kardashian has yet to address the style statement’s connection to Donda on social media. Instead, she’s claiming she took a very literal approach to this year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” For example, in an Instagram caption of her Met Gala look, she wrote, “What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!”

But apparently, there’s more to the look than meets the eye. On Wednesday, September 15, the beauty mogul took to her Instagram Story to give her 253 million Instagram followers more insight into the outfit. She did so by reposting a variety of outlets that crafted explanations for her fashion statement.

First, she reposted a Vogue article that states Kardashian “rewrote the red carpet’s rules.” The outlet’s senior fashion and culture editor Janelle Okwodu wrote, “Completely obscuring her features and famous physique, the look gave the reality star something she hasn’t had in a long while: anonymity.”

The second thing Kardashian reposted was a Tweet that goes as follows: “For someone who is always criticized for being overly sexual, Kim showed she can cover every square inch of skin and still find a way to be criticized and ridiculed. THAT is American culture.”

Finally, she reposted an Instagram Story from fashion watchdog Diet Prada that read, “When you’re so famous you can literally make ‘anonymous,’ your new look. Say what you want about her new direction, but it’s definitely not boring.” Touché!

The takeaway? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s Met Gala choice may be wild, but there’s undoubtedly meaning behind it — no matter how elusive it may be.