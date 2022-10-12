Ow! Kim Kardashian revealed she recently underwent her second stomach skin-tightening treatment — and that a little pain is worth looking good.

“I am back for my second stomach treatment with the man!” the Kardashians star, 41, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, October 10, during her appointment with Dr. Ashkhan Ghavami to tighten the skin around her stomach.

While Ghavami tried to explain the process to the KKW Beauty founder – which involves a micro-needling tool — Kardashian said she was willing to do whatever it took to look her best.

“Listen, we don’t care, we just want to look good. We just want to look snatched,” she quipped.

Tuesday’s procedure marked the Hulu personality’s second round of skin-tightening on her abdomen area after receiving her first treatment in August.

“This is a game changer!” the Skims founder wrote via Instagram at the time, noting that the laser was “painful” but “worth it.”

Kardashian has been candid about her willingness to try new things in the name of beauty over the years — especially when it comes to skincare and aging. In June, the California native revealed exactly how far she was willing to go to preserve her youth.

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might,” the KKW Beauty founder said during an interview with The New York Times. “I just might.”

The Selfish author is also known to go the extra mile when it comes to weight loss. Kardashian made headlines in May after she revealed that she lost 26 pounds so she could fit into Marilyn Monroe’s infamous “Happy Birthday” dress at the 2022 Met Gala.

“It taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health,” Kardashian, who shares children North 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West, said during a June appearance on the Today show. “Since then, afterward, I continued to eat really healthy. I’m down 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating … I just completely changed my lifestyle.”

When asked about the backlash she received about slimming down in order to fit into the Bob Mackie design, Kardashian said she looked at the experience “like a role.”

“I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me,” she added.