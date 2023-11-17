Kim Kardashian is blonde again.

The 43-year-old reality star unveiled long honey blonde tresses at the GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 16.

Kardashian graced the red carpet event —which took place at Bar Marmont and coincided with the publications 2023 Men of the Year issue that honored the TV personality alongside Travis Scott and Jacob Elordi — with her hair makeover on full display.

Kardashian’s light caramel mane featured dark roots and subtle sunny highlights. The transformation perfectly complemented her cinnamon-colored Chrome Hearts two-piece. The set was made custom for Kardashian and featured the fashion house’s signature cross patches throughout.

Kardashian opened up about the ensemble via her Instagram Story on Thursday, giving Us a closer view at the intricate details of the outfit.

“I want to show you guys the best part of my look,” Kardashian said in the clip, panning the camera to show that the two chain straps of her halter top were each adorned with the letter “K.”

“This is why I love Laurie Lynn Stark so much because she thinks of these details,” Kardashian said of the Chrome Hearts co-owner and designer. “This is the back of the [skirt], right where the butt is — there’s a Chrome Hearts cross sewed into the skirt. How insane.” Kardashian also shared that her name was etched into the outfit’s tag.

Kardashian appears to be in a Chrome Hearts era as she donned two different black leather ensembles from the luxury label at the CFDA Fashion Awards and then at Odell Beckham Jr.’s 31st birthday party in New York City earlier this month.

As for Thursday’s Chrome Hearts look, Kardashian complemented the getup with diamond rings, warm glam — that included a lined lip — and three-inch brown acrylic nails.

After Kardashian shared several photos and videos from her night out via Instagram, she concluded her slew of posts to show that the press-on nails had come off. “So me,” she wrote alongside the snap that showed the nails scattered on a sofa. (Kardashian previously told Allure in June 2022 that she just “can’t do long nails.”)

Kardashian’s attendance at the GQ party comes after the publication unveiled her as one of 2023 Men of the Year issue cover star. “Hi! I’m the GQ Man of the Year!” Kardashian wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 14, alongside photos of her cover shoot.

On the front page, Kardashian donned a suit and tie while snacking on a bag of Cheetos Puffs. In the issue, she could be seen in a different button-up and a ’90s-inspired tie as she answered a phone in an office that overlooked a plethora of skyscrapers. For a different shot, Kardashian ditched menswear for a sculpted blazer dress and a pearl necklace reminiscent of her American Horror Story: Delicate character, Siobhan Corbyn.

In her cover story, Kardashian, who was named GQ’s Tycoon of the Year, opened up about her career, her love of entrepreneurship and what she learned from her dad, late attorney Robert Kardashian Sr.

“‘I know you’re going to be OK,’” Kim said her father told her shortly before his death. “‘It’s almost like I can see ahead. I know you’re going to be OK, but just take care of your siblings for me. Just make sure you take care of them,’” Kim recalled her father saying.

She didn’t take those words lightly, she told GQ, adding that his wishes made her “make decisions differently.”

Kim’s business portfolio includes Skims, SKKN by Kim and most recently Skky Partners – a company focused on media and consumer investments.