Kim Kardashian Is GQ’s Man of the Year

Kim Kardashian is the man, according to GQ.

The 43-year-old reality star graced the cover of the magazine’s 2023 Men of the Year issue, which also honors Jacob Elordi, Travis Scott, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin and more. “Hi! I’m the GQ Man of the Year!” Kardashian wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 14, alongside photos of her cover shoot.

On the front page, Kardashian donned a suit and tie while snacking on a bag of Cheetos Puffs. In the issue, she could be seen in a different button-up and a ’90s-inspired tie as she answered a phone in an office that overlooked a plethora of skyscrapers. For a different shot, Kardashian ditched menswear for a sculpted blazer dress and a pearl necklace — reminiscent of her American Horror Story: Delicate character, Siobhan Corbyn.

In her cover story, Kardashian — who was named GQ’s Tycoon of the Year — opened up about her career, her love of entrepreneurship and what she learned from her dad, late attorney Robert Kardashian Sr.

Most recently, Kim’s intimates label, Skims, launched its first-ever menswear products and is now the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball.

“I just wanted men to find out what all the hype is about,” Kim told GQ of expanding her brand. She explained to the magazine that her “interest” in menswear was inspired by her father, who died in 2003 at age 59. The TV personality shared that her father favored luxury labels like Gucci and was always dressed to the nines.

Kim shared that Robert Sr. also influenced her obsession with hard work and financial stability.

“‘I know you’re going to be OK,’” Kim said her father told her shortly before his death. “‘It’s almost like I can see ahead. I know you’re going to be OK, but just take care of your siblings for me. Just make sure you take care of them,’” Kim recalled her father saying.

Kim didn’t take those words lightly, she told GQ, adding that his wishes made her “make decisions differently.”

Kim is also instilling the appreciation of hard work in her children. She shares daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.

“My dad made me sign a contract for everything,” Kim told GQ. “When I got a car, I needed to have it washed once a week, make sure that it had enough gas and that I didn’t run it into the ground. … [North] gets a huge pitcher [of lemonade] and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner. She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there for hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them.”

In addition to Skims, Kardashian’s business portfolio includes her skincare label, SKKN by Kim.

Most recently, Kim entered the private equity investing world when she joined forces with equity executive Jay Sammons to start Skky Partners. The company focuses on media and consumer investments.