When Kim Kardashian knows what works for her, and she sticks to it.

The Kardashians star, 43, had a busy night in New York City on Monday, November 6, when she attended not one but two events.

To kick off the night’s festivities, Kardashian attended the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History.

The mom of four looked stunning in a black leather Chrome Hearts two-piece featuring a backless halter-neck top and a floor-length skirt with buttons down the back. Both pieces were covered with the brand’s signature cross design.

For glam, she switched things up and traded in her usual long wavy hair for a high messy bun with face-framing curtain bangs. She kept the focus of her makeup on her eyes, sporting thick false eyelashes, smokey eyeshadow and a nude lip.

To match the outfit’s edgy aesthetic, Kardashian opted for black nail polish. She wore minimal jewelry including an assortment of thin silver rings and silver cross earrings.

To top the whole look off, Kardashian donned a pair of black platform stiletto sandals from the brand Pleaser Adore. The best part? They are available to purchase online for a mere $47.95.

During the ceremony itself, Kardashian presented retired tennis champion and friend Serena Williams with the Fashion Icon award. During her speech, she called Williams “fearless, heroic, authentic, iconic — the greatest of all time.”

After the CFDA awards, Kardashian made a quick outfit change before heading out to attend Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday party.

Her second look of the night looked almost identical to her first one. Again, she wore a black Chrome Hearts outfit — but with a couple of key differences. She sported the same skirt but swapped out her halter top for a black lace-up corset top featuring a deep v neckline.

Kardashian also added an impressive set of layered Chrome Hearts necklaces to wear to the birthday party.

In September, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Beckham, 31, and Kardashian have been hanging out.

“Things are still fairly casual,” the source said, adding, “Although they’re not committed, Kim usually dates one guy at a time, so she’s not seeing anybody else.”

Kardashian’s decision to wear a two-piece set instead of a dress on Monday made it easy for her to switch up her look with minimal effort, and has prompted Us to take some serious style notes.