Kim Kardashian is the queen of figure-flattering undies. To prove it, she blessed her 156 million followers with photo evidence — wearing her shapewear brand, Skims, of course!

On Wednesday, January 8, the entrepreneur shared her first in-feed lingerie photo of 2020. She’s photographed in front of a table full of the brand’s Cotton Collection (which just got a full restock, btw), but all we’re able to pay attention to is the scantily clad brunette beauty.

She captioned the sexy snap, “A little late but Happy New Year.”

Kardashian’s photographed showing off her world-famous curves in a matching neutral-toned Skims set, comprised of the Triangle Bralette and Cheeky Brief. In the mirror behind her, followers got a glimpse of her photographer flashing the camera for the perfect shot.

But besides modeling for her shapewear brand, the socialite mentioned on an episode of The Real in November that she might start toning down her sexy fashion looks. This decision came after husband Kanye West commented that her 2019 Met Gala dress was “too sexy.”

“I actually agree with it, but I’m always going to be me,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told the show’s hosts. “We were having this conversation of just, what is too much? And I am a mother of four and I am going to be 40 next year. When is it time to stop?”

She continued, “He is my husband so I obviously want to honor him and what he’s feeling and he’s been going through this life change. It’s mostly about the kids. The kids are getting older and he’s very conscious about what we have in the house. We got rid of TV in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from North’s room.”

Even though she didn’t agree with West’s comment initially, Kardashian took his words and feelings into consideration. “We had that discussion and that fight and at the end of the day, that’s what marriage is,” she said. “I take a little bit of him and I respect what he’s saying and I totally compromise.”