Kim Kardashian has never been one to shy away from the spotlight — and last night’s outfit was no exception.

The Kardashians star, 43, stepped out in New York City on Tuesday, November 7, in head-to-toe crystals for the opening of Swarovski’s new flagship store on Fifth Avenue.

Kardashian wore a crystal see-through sleeveless crop top featuring a high neck and no bra underneath. She paired the piece with a crystal miniskirt and PVC strappy heels.

For glam, Kardashian played up her eyes with smokey eyeshadow, long lashes and black eyeliner. She added pink blush and her signature nude lip to tie the look together. Her hair was thrown up in a messy high bun with face-framing curtain bangs.

The best part about her outfit? Underneath the skirt, Kardashian wore a pair of Swarovski x Skims cotton rib boxers in marble.

Yes, you read that right. If you didn’t already know, Kardashian’s intimates brand, Skims, partnered up with Swarovski to produce a new line of Swarovski-embellished underwear and clothing. The line, which launched on Thursday, November 2, features tube skirts, bodysuits, leggings, dresses, bras, and even body jewelry.

Perhaps the piece that customers were the most excited to get their hands on was a nude floor-length crystal-embellished dress. The dress was inspired by that Marilyn Monroe dress Kardashian wore to the Met Gala in 2022.

Although shapewear and luxury jewelry aren’t the most obvious pairing in the world, the collaboration does make sense given the reality star’s history with the Swarovski.

“I’ve had Swarovski figurines and crystals my whole life,” Kardashian told Elle in an interview that was published on Monday, November 6. “Whenever I use crystals, they’re always Swarovski. To this day, my kids even get me the Swarovski figurines for Mother’s Day, because they know how much I love the crystals and shine.”

In the same Elle article, Swarovski’s creative director Giovanna Engelbert opened up about the brand’s new flagship store.

“The store concept was part of my original vision for the brand, and it’s so rewarding to see it come to fruition at the highest scale as our largest flagship to date,” Engelbert, 44, told the publication.

“I am so proud to see the universe of Swarovski represented on the most iconic street in New York—merging our brand’s incredible history with that of the city’s and bringing both into the future with the store’s modern feel.”