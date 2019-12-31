



Kim Kardashian , 39, recently revealed that she’s “obsessed” with auctions. But contrary to a viral article that surfaced on the Internet on December 30, the mom of four wouldn’t go as far as purchasing the bloody shirt John F. Kennedy was assassinated in.

It all began when a fan created a fake screenshot of Kardashian’s Instagram Story claiming that she purchased the shirt for her 6-year-old daughter, North. Refinery29 then published a story with details stating that the star gifted her the item.

WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted. https://t.co/fajEtOrlqU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 31, 2019

The fictitious post was of the bloodied shirt with text overlay that said, “Along with the Michael Jackson jacket and hat, North also got the shirt John F. Kennedy wore when he was assassinated.”

Buzzfeed writer Nina Mohan saw the article and Tweeted, “I AM SCREAMING someone tweeted as a joke that Kim Kardashian gifted North JFK’s bloody shirt and Refinery29 wrote about it as if it were true????”

Proving that she’s always paying attention, Kardashian discovered the journalist’s Tweet. She retweeted and wrote, “WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted.”

For Christmas, the beauty guru purchased her daughter several luxurious gifts from Julien’s Auctions, including a $65,625 black velvet jacket Michael Jackson wore to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party. “North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this,” said Kardashian on her Instagram Story.

Later that day, she revealed that she also purchased the white hat Jackson wore in the “Smooth Criminal” music video. “It still has his makeup on it,” the KKW Beauty founder excitedly shared on the social media platform.

Some fans questioned Kardashian’s purchases, as allegations of child sexual abuse have been made against Jackson.

Refinery29 has since updated the story and removed mention of the JFK shirt. The article now leads with a disclaimer that states, “This story has been updated from the original version. Earlier, it included a falsified Instagram image, which has been removed.”