



Giving back! The holidays are all about spending time with your loved ones and Kim Kardashian is helping families accomplish this with the Skims Holiday 2019 Inspired to Give campaign featuring video testimonials from women of all backgrounds (all while donning the Skims Cozy Collection.)

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star along with Alisso Jo, Amanda Booth, Angok Mayen, Ariel Pierre Louis, Chalita Natakuatong, Mia Michaels, Rebekah Miller and Toni Briedinger told their personal stories with topics ranging from motherhood to community to equality and more.

The nine women also shared the causes that are closest to their hearts including Girls Inc., Global Down Syndrome Foundation, Hope for Haiti’s Children, I Am B.E.A.U.T.I.F.U.L., METAVivor Research & Support, Our Blood, Partnerships With Industry, The Bail Project, and Women’s Sports Foundation, of which SKIMS donated a divided $100,000 to.

“I’m so thankful for my beautiful kids, no matter how they came to me — they came to me. I’m so thankful for surrogates,” the KKW Beauty creator gushed in her video testimonial where she opened up about her long journey to recovery after dangerous births.

“I’m really thankful for my family. I grew up with so many siblings. I just loved being in a big environment. I would have gone through the same pain and back for the result of having my babies. It was all worth it,” she said.

“The charity that I’ve chosen is The Bail Project, because I have seen that so many families are torn apart by not having a fair bail system. It’s really important to me that families are reunited and connected, especially this holiday season,” the Selfish author added.

The hope is that by sharing these videos it will inspire others to donate their time or money this season to support those in need. Additional information on each of the women and the charities of their choices can be found on SKIMS.com.