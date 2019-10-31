Kim Kardashian is suing photo-editing app iHandy for $10 million dollars after the company used one of her selfies from 2017 to promote the brand’s services.

The photo that sparked the lawsuit was posted on October 31, 2017. The KKW Beauty founder posted the pic to promote her beauty line with the caption, “Love this glam! @makeupbymario used the @kkwbeauty dark & light Powder Contour & Highlight kits for my eyeshadow! KKWbeauty.com.”

According to court documents obtained by Women’s Wear Daily, the company “copied, cropped, manipulated and exploited” her selfie for their benefit.

The defendant claimed to have no idea who Kardashian is, despite the fact that the photo was taken from her Instagram page with 150 million followers. As reported by TMZ, her lawyer said, “Defendant claims, absurdly, as its alleged defense … that they didn’t know that the unlicensed, unauthorized photo they knowingly stole and misappropriated was that of [Kim Kardashian West] … one of the most famous and recognizable women in the world.”