



For a little refresher, on June 25, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star announced her new shapewear line called Kimono. Quickly, people expressed concern over the name launching the hashtag #KimOhNo. After responding to the criticism in a statement to the New York Times on June 27, in a July 1 Instagram post she announced that she was changing the name. And now she’s sharing her experience throughout the whole controversy.

Kim Kardashian Just Won a $2.7 Million Lawsuit Against Misguided

In a cover story for the publication’s first all-digital issue on Monday, July 8, the reality star says the whole thing was fueled by “innocent intentions.”

“You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper,” she confesses. “I’m the first person to say, ‘OK, of course, I can’t believe we didn’t think of this.’ I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let’s listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in.”

She explains she’s still figuring out what to change the line’s name to, but she fully understands why she has to do it.

“I do realize, though, that there might be more eyes on me and my brand and so I have to tune it out and really learn and really grow and have to realize that maybe there is a different standard,” she says. “Do I feel held to a higher standard? I’ll take responsibility for that and do the right thing.”

Kardashian-Jenner Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons Shares His Summer Hair Secrets — Listen

“I do love Japan,” she continued. “My husband was in Japan when all of this was happening. It’s a place that we love and go to. I have such respect.”

Speaking of Kanye West, she also explained that her husband was behind a lot of the brand’s development, lending a hand in everything from packaging to creating the logo. “He really is like the creative director of my whole brand — not that he’d want that title,” she said. “He always sees five to 10 years ahead…. I’m used to seeing things like they’ve been. And he’s used to seeing them how he imagines them.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!