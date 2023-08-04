Cancel OK
Kim Kardashian Unveils Buttery Blonde Hair as She Shows Off Sexy Pink Lingerie: ‘A Barbie Moment’ 

Kim Kardashian Goes Bak Blonde Shows Off Lingerie
Kim KardashianMatt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian seems to prefer life as a blonde.

The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Thursday, August 3, to show off her buttery blonde mane — which appeared to be a wig. The hair piece was parted down the middle and cascaded down Kardashian’s shoulders. 

Kardashian flaunted the ‘do in a video while also promoting Skims’ end-of-summer sale. “Oh, my God. How cute is this?” Kardashian said of a sexy pink lace lingerie that she modeled in a mirror for fans. The set included a racy tank top and cheeky bottoms. “You know I love pink and so does everyone else right now if you’ve seen the Barbie movie, which I’m obsessed with.” 

Kim Kardashian Goes Bak Blonde Shows Off Lingerie 3
Kim Kardashian Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She added, “It’s so cute, but how cute is a Barbie moment with blonde hair. God, I missed a little bathroom mirror selfie action.”   

Kardashian’s hair transformation comes after she went back to brunette tresses in December 2022, breaking her platinum era. Just days after reviving her dark roots, she confessed to missing the icy hue. 

Kardashian debuted her sunny crown at the 2022 Met Gala — though she has donned lightened shades many times through the years. 

Kim Kardashian Goes Bak Blonde Shows Off Lingerie 2
Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

During fashion’s biggest night last May, Kardashian channeled Marilyn Monroe with a sleek bun and the late icon’s historic Bob Mackie dress, which Monroe wore to serenade then-President John F. Kennedy at his 45th party.

Kardashian opened up about going blonde during a November 2022 episode of The Kardashians, calling the process “annoying.”

“We don’t have a shampoo bowl, so we have to rinse it a million times. It is what it is,” she said. “It has to be the right color [and] my hair can’t fall out. We have to get it right because we have one day to dye it, so we are going to be up for the next 15 hours just dying it.”

Kardashian then revealed that it took nearly two days to prepare her hair. “It has to be the right color [and] my hair can’t fall out. We have to get it right because we have one day to dye it, so we are going to be up for the next 15 hours just dyeing it,” she said.

Perhaps the tedious dyeing process is why Kardashian has now opted to experiment with faux locks. 

