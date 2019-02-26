Kim Kardashian has stepped out in some seriously steamy, head-turning ensembles lately, all courtesy of one designer — Thierry Mugler.

On Monday, February 25, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star visited the Montreal Museum of Fine Art’s Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Exhibit wearing not one, but two of his designs, both of which were pretty revealing — even for Kim!

The first Manfred Thierry Mugler posted to Instagram was a lavender one-shoulder dress that made the reality star look like a Greek goddess with a modern-day hit of sex appeal. The golden corset popped against the sheer satin, which pulled together at her shoulder and her hip for beautiful movement. “Gold glass Goddess,” the designer wrote in his post accompanying the photo.

Her second was a much most provocative piece that looked along the lines of battle armor, only in the form of a hot minidress. “Back to the Future Venus,” Mugler wrote in the caption with him and the brunette beauty.

These two dresses are part of a growing list of Mugler ensembles that have been made headlines over the past month. Last week on February 17, Kim Kardashian stepped out in a barley-there Thierry Mugler dress for the Hollywood Beauty Awards (which was quickly ripped off by a fast fashion company). Cardi B showed up to the 62nd annual Grammy awards on February 10 in a show-stopping vintage Mugler design that was straight from the archives. She even wore it exactly how it was seen on the 1995 Haute Couture runway.

People cannot stop talking about these jaw-dropping pieces that the most famous women in the world are wearing. But this heightened fascination in the French fashion designer is likely no coincidence. It’s all been leading up to his exhibit opening which they celebrated last night and will open for the public on March 2.

Even if it is a stunt, it’s a win for fashion lovers everywhere and we are here for it.

