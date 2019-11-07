



Kim Kardashian attended the 2019 WSJ Innovators Awards in NYC on Wednesday, November 6, dressed in a surprising ensemble we didn’t see coming: blue leather chaps paired with a denim-on-denim jumpsuit.

The Skims founder attended the special event, held at the Modern Museum of Art, to present friend, Italian fashion designer and chief creative officer of Burberry, Riccardo Tisci, with the Fashion Innovator Award.

Such an event called for a memorable outfit from the beauty guru. Unsurprisingly, her buzzed-about outfit was designed by Tisci himself. The KKW Beauty founder posed in front of the step and repeat wearing what looked to be super-high boots, but was actually chaps styled with a dark denim jumpsuit. Her jeans connected to a matching off-the-shoulder top with stylish puff sleeves.

Kardashian is no stranger to surprising fans with unique looks. One of the most recent ensembles that left the world buzzing was the Mugler corset dress the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore to the 2019 Met Gala. Her husband, Kanye West, later mentioned in an episode of the reality series that he thought that dress was “too sexy.”

“A corset is like a form of underwear,” he said. “ It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who, though?”

He continued, “I just made this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh, my girl needs to be like the other girls, showing her body off. “I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, and the father of now, what — about to be four kids?”

In an episode of The Real, which aired on Monday, November 5, the shapewear designer shared that she may start toning down her sexy fashion looks to compromise with her husband. “I actually agree with it, but I’m always going to be me,” she said on the show. “We were having this conversation of just, what is too much? And I am a mother of four and I am going to be 40 next year. When is it time to stop?” So, chaps, it is.