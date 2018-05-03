Listen up: Kim Kardashian really loves the Met Gala. With just days to go before the 2018 event on Monday, May 7, the beauty mogul shared never before seen photos of her surprisingly understated look at last year’s Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons-themed event on her app, while explaining why the event — often referred to as “fashion’s biggest night” — is also one of her favorite nights of the year.

“The Met Gala never disappoints,” KKW wrote on her app to accompany two behind-the-scenes photos of her look last year. While we are used to seeing Kim take style risks at the annual bash (lest we forget her all-floral Givenchy maternity ensemble in 2013 or 2016’s robot-inspired Balmain masterpiece), she opted for a much simpler style in 2017.

Attending with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the mom of three sported a curve-hugging off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown. And while the design seemed to be devoid of some of the bells and whistles of her past looks, it wasn’t without it’s own set of issues. “When we were driving to the event, I didn’t want to wrinkle my dress, so I laid down in the car, lol,” Kim joked. “Anything for fashion!”

In keeping with the minimalist fashion choice, her glam squad opted for equally paired-down hair and makeup. Longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic added a shimmering eye and nude lip to her signature contoured complexion using a host of Chanel products. The brand’s Le Teint Ultra Tenue Ultrawear Flawless Foundation in 50 served as the base, while a trio of illuminating eyeshadows (i.e. the Ombre Première Longwear Cream Eyeshadow in Undertone, Sable and Visone) added a bit of sparkle.

Chanel’s Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in Libre, a rosy neutral, completed the subtly radiant look. And when it came to the hair, mane man Michael Silva created a super sleek center-parted lob using Toni & Guy products.

“It’s always an over-the-top night, so last year, I just decided to keep it simple and sleek in Vivienne Westwood,” Kim explained on her app. “Mario did my makeup and Michael Silva did my hair. We went for a relaxed, minimal vibe.”

While Kim didn’t drop any hints about what she will be wearing to this year’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” fete, we do know how she’s been preparing. Last month, KKW shared on her app that she has been doing the Sunfare Optimal Cleanse (which reportedly involves drinking lots of nutrient-rich shakes) and “working out really hard” to get ready.

Here’s hoping she can least sit comfortably in the car this year!

