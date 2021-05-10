Too Cute! Kim Kardashian’s ‘Thoughtful’ Kids Made Her Personalized Perfumes

KKW Fragrance has launched collections with almost all the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. But now, it seems that Kim Kardashian’s children want in on the action!

The 40-year-old reality star’s kids, who she shares with ex Kanye West, proved they have quite the stellar sense of smell this past weekend.

For Mother’s Day, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, each gifted Kardashian their very own, custom-made perfume.

Each child took a hands-on approach (literally!), deciding everything from the notes and design to the name and packaging. And if you ask Us, the end result is seriously impressive!

“My kids are so thoughtful. they made me my own perfume, each of them, because they know that I love perfume,” the lawyer-to-be said in her Instagram Stories, showing off the glass bottles. “They picked photos that they wanted on the outside of the perfume and then decorated the back.”

North, who’s proved to be quite the fashion and beauty icon, got creative with her fragrance’s name, calling it “Drip Momma.” She even blinged out the bottle, adding silver tinsel to the top. As for the smell? Nori went with notes of lavender, vanilla and rose.

Next up? Saint’s scent, which he aptly called “Saint’s Heart.” The fragrance features notes of vanilla, eucalyptus and lemon. “If that just doesn’t show his personality,” Kardashian laughs, showing off the heart design on the back of the bottle. Oh, Saint also chose solo photos of himself to go on the front!

Chicago’s bottle gave off all the flower child vibes, calling her perfume “Chi Flower.” Even though the packaging had whimsical vibes, the fragrance took an earthier approach. It contains notes of sandalwood, tea tree, cedar and orange.

As for baby Psalm? His cocktail of cinnamon, chamomile, peppermint and rosemary was named “This This” and featured a sun logo. “Pslam called his This This because he always says that — it’s pretty much all he can say,” Kardashian explained.

While we can only imagine what these fragrances smell like IRL, the concoctions were certainly appreciated by the KKW Beauty founder. “They made their own scents just for me. I love them and I’m going to keep these forever,” she said.

The DIY gifts were balanced out by a very luxe present courtesy of mom Kris Jenner. The momager brought over big Chanel boxes for each of her daughters, even Kendall Jenner, who she says is a “dog mom.”