Mom time! Celebrities spent Mother’s Day in the same way as everyone else: surrounded by their families.

Blake Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, paid tribute to her via Instagram on Sunday, May 9, but he did not skip out on trolling her, as he is known to do. After gushing over the Gossip Girl alum, 33, at length, the actor, 44, quipped that their three daughters — James, Inez and Betty — are the product of “anonymous airport bathroom sex.”

While Lively and Reynolds enjoy making jokes at each other’s expense in public, the couple are “more committed to their marriage” than ever behind closed doors. “Blake and Ryan have had their ups and downs like any couple, but overall, they’re very solid,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2020.

The pair try to travel with their kids when they are working so they can stick together. “They enjoy being parents more than anything,” the insider revealed. “When Ryan is shooting a movie, Blake and the kids always come with him, the same goes for Blake. They like to keep their family together as much as possible.”

Lively and Reynolds prefer to keep their relationship “low-key and off radar,” especially given their successful track record thus far. “Away from the cameras, people may find it surprising to hear they’re just a regular couple who love to hang out and do the normal things together without making a song and dance about it all,” the source said.

As for whether the duo would want to add another little one to their brood, they are keeping their options open. “As much as Ryan loves being a dad to three girls, I’m sure he’d love a little boy to add to the mix. But they’ve got their hands pretty full right now with the three kids,” the insider told Us. “[But] it wouldn’t surprise anyone if she wanted to try for one more.”

Gigi Hadid, meanwhile, celebrated her first Mother’s Day on Sunday after welcoming daughter Khai with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September 2020.

A source exclusively told Us in April that the model, 26, and the singer, 28, “feel so blessed,” adding that their daughter is “such a sweet natured, calm baby.”

Hadid, for her part, is a “wonderful, hands-on mom” with her little one. “She could easily afford to employ a team of nannies but chooses not to,” the insider said. “She prefers to do everything herself.”

