Getting creative! Kim Kardashian is revealing her style secret behind the dress she wore to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding — she’s not afraid to repeat an outfit!

“Fun fact about this look for the wedding!” Kim, 41, wrote via Twitter and Instagram Story Saturday, May 28. “I know you guys just saw me in my archieve [sic] on last week’s episode of The Kardashians! I have every piece photographed and on an app, so when I knew I was going to Italy (LOVE a theme for a trip) I pulled all my Dolce & Gabbana clothes to try on again and see if I could re-wear anything!”

The KKW Beauty founder admitted to her followers that the gown was “a Dolce & Gabbana dress purchased at Bergdorf Goodman in 2011 and I wore it to the Glamour Awards,” before explaining that she simply donned “this lace gloved Vetements dress I had in my closet for a layered lace look” in order to make the ensemble “more modern and more me.”

The reveal comes two days after the Skims founder shared a glimpse into where she stores her fashion archives on an episode of The Kardashians that aired Thursday, May 26. The warehouse, which holds everything she’s worn in public for the past 15 years, contains a total of 30,000 pieces.

“I’m on this really fun journey of just trying to figure out what my new fashion era’s gonna be,” the Selfish author said during a confessional while visiting the massive closet. “I’m just hoping, honestly, to find a little bit of inspo today, because I have so much stuff and I’ve had so many different fashion eras. I love seeing all this stuff, so I just wanna see where I’ve been and where I wanna go.”

Kim recently came under fire in May after she attended the 2022 Met Gala sporting the infamous Marilyn Monroe dress that the Some Like It Hot starlet wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy in 1962. The California native revealed that when the gown wasn’t exactly her size, she lost 16 pounds in three weeks.

“It was such a challenge, it was like a role. I was determined, I was determined to fit in it,” she said during a red carpet interview.

Following the Gala, fellow celebrities criticized the Hulu personality for her decision to emulate the Gentlemen Prefer Blondes icon.

“To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month…all to fit in a f–king dress?” Riverdale star Lili Reinhart wrote via her Instagram Story a day after the event. “So wrong. So f–ked on 100s of levels.”

“I thought it was a big mistake,” Bob Mackie, the man who sketched the design for the original dress told Entertainment Weekly later that month. “[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress.”

However, Don-A-Matrix, who trains Kim, was quick to come to her client’s defense, telling TMZ in a May interview that the reality star’s weight loss was done in a healthy way.

“[Kim] works really hard, so I was there through the process,” the fitness instructor explained. “So it wasn’t, like, a starving herself type of thing. I mean, she’s been on a balanced diet. At times, she wouldn’t eat as much, but the second thing is she really put the work in.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, for her part, took to social media following the Met Gala to prove her diet was only temporary.

“So after the Met, I am starving,” the shapewear mogul wrote via Instagram Story while showing off the donut bar set up by The Doughnuttery in her hotel room following the fashion event. “And my favorite donuts in the entire world, in New York City are these mini donuts. Oh, my God, you guys, I have them in the room! How cute is this?”

