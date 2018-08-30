This fall is going to be lit — from a makeup perspective at least! While the end of summer usually means the gradual loss of that sunkissed glow, Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty is re-launching its Ultralight Beams highlighting powders and glosses on Friday, August 31, to ensure you stay luminous from head to toe. While the product initially came in just three shades, this second coming will include a trio of new hues that work on a wider range of skin tones.

“The original Ultralight Beams were so much fun to use and wear so we’re bringing them back, plus more,” Kardashian said in a statement. “We added three new shades in Pink, Peach and Lavender to diversify the collection. I can’t wait to create new looks with the complete collection!”

Kim Kardashian Is Bringing Back the ’90s High-Contrast Visible Lip Liner Trend

Available in powder and gloss forms that can be purchased a la carte or in a bundle, the original Ultralight Beams came in three color-ways: Rose Gold (a gold-flecked rosé), Bronze (a warm copper) and Iridescent (a blush pearl). The new additions to the line include Pink (a bright fuchsia), Peach (a bronzy orange) and Lavender (an opalescent purple) and all offer that same level of mega-watt shimmer.

With a format and color to satisfy just about every highlight preference, the Ultralight Beams Powder can be applied wet or dry with the fingers or a brush to the face and body for a truly blinding glow. The soft loose powder has a shimmery but smooth finish that is even more intense when used with water or a mixing agent.

See the Best Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion Moments From the 2018 Venice Film Festival

The Ultralight Beams Gloss, meanwhile, is meant for the lips but can also be worn on the eyes and face for a glassy and glittery effect. Layer it over your favorite lipstick or liner (put a dot in the center of the lips and blend outward!) for a ‘90s-inspired glossy look or tap a bit on top of eyeshadow or the highpoints of the cheeks for a high-shine finish.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Team Up With Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian for Fall 2018 Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

Whatever way you wish to wear it, the new Ultralight Beams collection will debut on KKWBeauty.com on Friday, August 31, at 3 p.m. EST, with prices ranging from $32 for a single shade gloss/powder duo to $160 for the full 12-piece set.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!