It might not have been an actual #TBT, but it certainly felt like one. Kim Kardashian posted a selfie on Instagram on Thursday, August 23, rocking a makeup look right out of the 1990s. Calling to mind the beauty look favored by all the It-girls of the day — most notably Pamela Anderson in her Baywatch years — the beauty magnate lined her lips with a dark brown pencil and filled them in with a peachy-nude hue that served as a 21st century take on the throwback visible liner trend.

In the sexy Insta snap, Kardashian is lounging in a neon pink Chanel bodysuit with a face full of ultra-glam makeup. In addition to the her usual high-octane contour and highlight situation, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star is also sporting a super bold brown, fiercely fluttery lashes and a bronzy smokey eye. In the caption, the KKW Beauty founder shared her sultry complexion came courtesy of her line’s new Classic Collection palette, but the pièce de résistance of the entire look was undoubtedly that perfectly lined pout.

To start, the Peach 1 cream lipstick shade (a satin-finish orangey tan) from the KKW Beauty Classic Collection was applied to her entire lip to create the illusion of a neutral pout.

While her sister, Kylie Jenner, made her millions selling Lip Kits that matched a liquid lipstick and liner for the ultimate over-drawn pout, Kardashian opted to let her liner take centerstage by using a contrasting medium brown shade. According to the Insta caption, she used the KKW Beauty Lip Liner in Nude 2.

Is the high-contrast lip look making a comeback? It’s unlikely — but possible. As with many ‘90s trends (slender sunglasses, mom jeans, dad sneakers, crop tops, scrunchies… the list goes on), everything old seems to be new again.

