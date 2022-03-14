After months of dropping subtle clues and oh-so casually tagging Skims Swim on Instagram, Kim Kardashian has officially released her line of bikinis, one-pieces and cover ups — and the collection is better than we could have imagined.

“I am so excited for you guys to see swim, it’s so insane,” the 41-year-old fashion designer said via Instagram Stories on Monday, March 14. “I really wanted pieces for every single body. So if you wanted to cover up and use a sarong, if you want to cover your arms, you can, if you want a triangle top or to fully cover your chest, different kind of bottoms — you just pick and choose. It’s like Lego pieces … You can hide the pieces you want to hide and accentuate the ones [you want to accentuate].”



The lineup is complete with 19 different silhouettes in sever color ways, so mixing and matching has never been easier. Every item is available in sizes XXS to 4X and the prices range from $32 to $108.

While the collection officially launches on Friday, March 18, it’s probably a good idea to get your name on the waitlist ASAP if you’re eyeing certain items. Because if history is any indication, this drop is going to sell out — fast.

“I know our customers have been wanting this from us for such a long time,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said in a press release shared with Us. “We’ve really taken the time to make sure we’re offering the best solutions for our customers. Buying swimwear should be fun and easy, yet so many women feel daunted by it. I wanted to change that and make the process as simple as possible by providing a full swim wardrobe – both for in and out of the water.”

While the whole lineup looks next-level amazing, there are few items already on our wishlist. Take the Swim Sarong skirt, which retails for $78. Not only does the maxi have a flattering knot detail, but it also dresses up just about any suit.

And we’re not the only ones planning out our purchase — Kardashian’s fans are doing just the same. “SKIMS IS DROPPING SWIMWEAR FRIDAY THERE GOES MY PAY OMFG,” a user wrote, while another person tweeted, “@skims the way I manifested the swim line!! I’m so excited.”

This may be the first time fans have had the chance to see the full lineup, but Kardashian has been dropping hints about the drop for quite some time. She confirmed that a swimsuit line was in the works in August 2021 and over the past few months has shared a slew of bikini pictures and tagged her brand.

