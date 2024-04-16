Chris McMillan, the hairstylist responsible for Kim Kardashian’s wedding day hair in 2014, is reflecting on the big day.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Monday, April 15, McMillan joked that while Kardashian’s marriage to Kanye West “didn’t end well,” the reality star’s “hair sure did look good.”

McMillan commented on a number of photos taken during the famous wedding between Kardashian, now 43, and West, now 46, including a behind-the-scenes image of Kardashian getting ready for the ceremony.

The hairstylist said that their wedding was “one of the most iconic events I’ve ever worked on,” and the “most beautiful wedding I’ve ever seen.”

Related: They're Here! See Kimye's First Wedding Pictures Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shared the first photos from their wedding via Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday, May 27; see the dress, first kiss, more!

McMillan also revealed that he had some trouble attaching the veil to Kardashian’s head. “This veil was so damn heavy. We basically had to sew it onto the top of her head,” he recalled.

He added that the wedding day look was “the dawn of high fashion Kim and she’s never looked back,” reminding viewers that at the time, Kardashian hadn’t yet started to slick back her hair — a style that she has worn innumerable times since.

Kardashian, who married West on May 24, 2014, in Florence, Italy, sported a simple hairstyle for the event. She wore her hair down in loose waves, tucked neatly behind her ears and parted down the middle.

Her wedding dress, designed by Givenchy, featured long lace sleeves, a high neckline and belted waist.

Related: Kim Kardashian's Dating History Through the Years A star-studded love life. Kim Kardashian‘s personal life has been in the spotlight for decades, no matter who she’s dated or married. Since 2000, Kardashian has been married three times. At only 19, she married producer Damon Thomas, who was 10 years older than her. The marriage lasted three years until she called it quits […]

Kardashian and West, who finalized their divorce in 2022, share four children together — North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

In an interview with GQ in November 2023, Kardashian revealed how she navigated her divorce as a parent to four young children.

“Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard,” she told the publication. “You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age. You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side.”