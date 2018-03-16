With never so much as a hair out of place, we just assume the Kardashian-Jenner clan makes sure they are camera ready at all times, and Kim Kardashian pretty much just confirmed so much to be true. In a video celebrating her April 2018 Elle magazine cover, the reality star debunked internet headlines about her and her famous fam and, in the process, corroborated reports that she has a clause written into her will stating she is always to have her hair, makeup and nails done to perfection.

We know the mom of three and her sisters are all about the glam — after all, both KKW and Kylie Jenner have thriving cosmetics businesses and are practically responsible for the contour craze that continues to sweep social media — but we now have a better understanding of just how seriously Kim takes her beauty routine.

In reaction to a headline from January 2018 that read “Fear Not, Kim Kardashian’s Hair Will Always Be Done, Per Her Will,” the entrepreneur verified that the rumor is in fact true. She said she updated the legal document to include a section explaining that even if she’s “out of it” and “can’t communicate,” she is to still be #flawless.

“I definitely need my hair, my nails and my makeup done,” she said. “I want to look as good as possible.”

Speculation began that Mrs. Kanye West had a glam squad provision in her will after an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered earlier this year. In the show, Kim accompanied family matriarch Kris to the doctor for her earlobe reduction surgery and explained to her mom that she had added a clause “to always have my hair done” no matter what.

Turns out, it’s not just those famous locks (which have recently been the focus of so much scrutiny thanks to the haters who claimed KKW’s pink hair wasn’t real) that will always be coifed. The Selfish author also wants to make certain her makeup and nails look great too.

While we’re sure Kim hopes to never actually have to call upon the clause IRL, it certainly can’t hurt to prepared.

