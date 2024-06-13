Kim Petras is no longer blonde.
The 31-year-old singer showered off her auburn transformation while attending the MAC Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball on Wednesday, June 12. For the event, she parted her red hair — which cascaded down to her waist — down the side and wore it straightened. Petras elevated the look with a cherry frock featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline, a cinched waist, a thigh-high slit and a dainty train.
She completed her ensemble with bright red nails, black pointed-toe heels and gold earrings.
For glam, Petras donned a full beat featuring a dewy base, a soft contour, minimal eyeshadow, long lashes and bright red lips.
Petras previously showed off her foxy makeover earlier on Wednesday while leaving the Bowery Hotel. She paired her new strands with a plaid yellow windbreaker, a white tank top, a pleated miniskirt and white pantyhose. Petras topped her look off with black strappy heels and a brown leather purse.
The “Unholy” singer’s tresses are much different from her previously blonde mane, which she rocked at the Lola premiere in February. At the time, she styled her locks in a slicked-back coiffure that exposed her brunette roots and donned soft makeup including long lashes, glossy lips and rosy cheeks.
The rest of Petras’ ensemble featured a black mini dress complete with a red bow, sheer tights, dark heels and a fur coat.
Petras previously opened up about changing her hair while speaking with Glamour in 2021.
“I love my hair healthy,” she said. “I constantly try to keep up. I wear a lot of wigs, honestly, because all the styling would really damage my hair.” Petras explained that she uses “a ton of hair masks” to ensure her strands stay hydrated after performing on stage. “When light is shining on your head, it fries it,” she noted. “I do anything to protect my hair.”